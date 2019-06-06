Entries open for 2019 Deloitte Fast 50

The Deloitte Fast 50 ranks and celebrates fast growing Kiwi companies that have cracked the formula for success

Auckland, 06 June 2019 – The Deloitte Fast 50, the index that ranks and celebrates fast growing Kiwi companies, is open for entries until Friday, 2 August. The 2019 results will be revealed on 13 November.

Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says the Fast 50, now in its 19th year, is more than just another business awards programme.

“The Deloitte Fast 50 is an active community of business people and entrepreneurs whose companies have cracked the formula for success,” says Mr Hale.

“It does more than just rank New Zealand’s fifty fastest growing businesses. It celebrates all the elements underpinning business growth; across a number of categories, and on a regional and national stage.”

The Fast 50 programme includes; the national Deloitte Fast 50 index and associated regional awards, the Rising Star awards for early stage companies who don’t yet qualify for the Fast 50 index, and the Master of Growth index recognising established businesses achieving longer term sustained growth.

Mr Hale encourages all fast growing businesses to enter by filling out the simple online entry form.

“The straight forward entry process only takes 10 to 15 minutes but the rewards from making the index are immeasurable,” he says.

“Fast 50 companies receive considerable local and national media coverage, profile within the business community, including potential investors, and a huge boost to company morale.”







The 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 will be revealed at the Deloitte Festival of Fast Growth on Wednesday 13 November – where all ranked companies attend a one day inspirational event at Auckland’s Villa Maria winery concluding with the gala awards ceremony.

“The Festival has become an annual highlight for Kiwi entrepreneurs to connect with other successful businesses and learn from each other’s experiences – it’s an experience not to be missed,” concludes Mr Hale.

For more information on the 2019 Deloitte Fast 50, including entry criteria, how to enter and key dates, visit www.fast50.co.nz.

ENDS





