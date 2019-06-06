Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The symbiotic relationship between a home and its occupants

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: Tether

5 June 2019

Healthy homes: The symbiotic relationship between a home and its occupants

As landlords and property managers begin to implement the Government’s new Healthy Homes standards, which will become law on July 1, a healthy homes and workplace expert says he’s hoping the Government will take things further in the future to recognise the unique eco-system of every house and how a home’s occupants impact that eco-system.

Private landlords have until July 1, 2021 to ensure rental properties comply with the new regulations, which provide minimum standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage in residential rental properties.

Brandon Van Blerk, the CEO of Tether, a healthy homes, workplaces and school environmental tech monitoring company, says he’s hoping in future the Government might take things a step further.

The Government, he says, has issued a shopping list to landlords as a panacea to unhealthy homes. “Solving unhealthy homes is far more complex than insulation and heat-pumps.”

Every home is unique, and its environment is determined by a complex ecosystem of attributes such as aspect, what materials it’s built from, the number of windows and amount of sunlight it attracts.

“Every home is a unique and dynamic environment made up of the building with all its features and the occupants that call that building home. It’s the home’s ability to respond to occupant behavior that’s important.”

He says there is a symbiotic relationship between a building and its occupants and how the occupant likes to live. Maybe they like lots of air circulating, or they prefer every window and door closed, like to sleep in a cool room or like the heating on full blast. And it then comes down to how the building responds to those choices.



While the standards are a good start, he feels future moves could be more subjective in nature and more dynamic for each individual house.

“A standard should not be about products; we should be looking at real-time ventilation levels, temperature ranges, relative humidity, carbon dioxide levels, and whether the home is positively or negatively pressured.”

Van Blerk says a healthy home comes down to what the environment in that particular house looks like in real time and how it affects the way people feel. Building a home to a standard does not mean it will be healthy.

“You need to account for how the building responds to occupant behavior – the relationship between a home and its occupants is symbiotic in nature, you cannot separate them.

“A band of healthiness across various environmental measurements should be established and it should be the landlord’s responsibility to ensure the home can maintain a healthy environment in which ever way they see fit.”

Tether’s real time monitoring of temperature, relative humidity and carbon dioxide along with ambient light and noise levels in a home, means occupants gain full visibility of their environment and can tailor that environment to their precise needs while landlords can ensure that their home can maintain a healthy environment.

He suggests landlords and property managers who want to keep their tenants happy, healthy and warm, should gain insight into how their homes perform in real-time and make any changes based around that.

“Property managers can then prove the home is healthy by transparently monitoring environmental quality throughout the day with the EnviroQ monitoring device while empowering occupants to make smarter decisions.”

For more information visit: https://www.tetherme.io/

LINK TO https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/standards-make-homes-warm-and-dry-released

Ends.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Tether on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 