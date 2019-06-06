APEC21 NZ awards first significant contract to tech company



The first major procurement for New Zealand’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2021 forum has been awarded to local event technology company, Satellite, following the completion of an open procurement process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has awarded the contract for the supply of: online registration and accreditation technology; secure access control equipment and technology at venues; website; and event management software to successfully host APEC. Each APEC host is required to provide these services.

“The registration and accreditation system and website will give APEC delegates an immediate impression of the welcome, showcasing and experience they can expect during New Zealand’s host year. It will also reassure delegates that New Zealand is hosting a safe and secure APEC,” says Andrea Smith, Deputy Secretary, APEC New Zealand.

“Satellite was awarded the contract on 30 May 2019 having demonstrated their major events experience and technology solutions to the Ministry’s evaluation panel. This provided evidence of their capability to deliver for APEC 2021 and alignment with APEC 2021’s strategic objectives,” says Andrea.

The contract is for an initial value of $4.9 million over three years. Hosting APEC is an investment New Zealand makes once every 20 years. It will create new business opportunities for New Zealand companies, showcase our regional leadership and advance New Zealand interests in the Asia-Pacific. It is also an opportunity to host leaders from most of our largest trade partners (including China, the USA and Japan) at the same time.







APEC New Zealand is the all-of-government team planning New Zealand’s host year of APEC, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Satellite is a digital innovation and event management technology company with over 20 years’ experience in New Zealand and overseas. Satellite was the accreditation partner for the World Masters Games 2017 in Auckland, and has provided event technology for major events for Telstra, Spark, CEBIT and ASB. In addition, Satellite is the ticketing provider and event technology partner for the upcoming National Fieldays.

© Scoop Media

