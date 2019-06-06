Ngā Taonga Chief Executive resigns

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision Chief Executive Rebecca Elvy has resigned from her position to take up the role of Chief Executive at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission.

Ms Elvy became Chief Executive of Ngā Taonga in March 2015 shortly after the amalgamation of the New Zealand Film Archive Ngā Kaitiaki O Ngā Taonga Whitiāhua, the Radio New Zealand Sound Archives and the Television New Zealand Archive.

Chair of the Ngā Taonga Board of Trustees Simon Murdoch paid tribute to Ms Elvy’s contribution to the organisation over the past four years: “Under Rebecca’s leadership Ngā Taonga has made significant progress during a time of substantial change. She has tackled the challenging job of bringing three different archives together to create a cohesive organisation that delivers on our promise to be the audiovisual archive for all New Zealanders.

“Rebecca has also played a critical role in embedding a kaupapa-centred approach into the work of the Archive – building the confidence and capability of staff across the organisation to engage meaningfully in a bicultural context.

“I would like to thank Rebecca for the outstanding contribution she has made to the Archive. I know she will relish the challenges of her new role and I, together with the rest of the Board, wish her well.”

The Board of Ngā Taonga is meeting on Thursday 13 June, and will finalise the appointment of an interim Chief Executive as well as the effective date of Rebecca’s departure, which is likely to be in August.

