Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ngā Taonga Chief Executive resigns

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Nga Taonga Sound and Vision

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision Chief Executive Rebecca Elvy has resigned from her position to take up the role of Chief Executive at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission.

Ms Elvy became Chief Executive of Ngā Taonga in March 2015 shortly after the amalgamation of the New Zealand Film Archive Ngā Kaitiaki O Ngā Taonga Whitiāhua, the Radio New Zealand Sound Archives and the Television New Zealand Archive.

Chair of the Ngā Taonga Board of Trustees Simon Murdoch paid tribute to Ms Elvy’s contribution to the organisation over the past four years: “Under Rebecca’s leadership Ngā Taonga has made significant progress during a time of substantial change. She has tackled the challenging job of bringing three different archives together to create a cohesive organisation that delivers on our promise to be the audiovisual archive for all New Zealanders.

“Rebecca has also played a critical role in embedding a kaupapa-centred approach into the work of the Archive – building the confidence and capability of staff across the organisation to engage meaningfully in a bicultural context.

“I would like to thank Rebecca for the outstanding contribution she has made to the Archive. I know she will relish the challenges of her new role and I, together with the rest of the Board, wish her well.”

The Board of Ngā Taonga is meeting on Thursday 13 June, and will finalise the appointment of an interim Chief Executive as well as the effective date of Rebecca’s departure, which is likely to be in August.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nga Taonga Sound and Vision on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 