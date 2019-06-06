Vertiv Certified for Energy Efficiency in NZ

Vertiv Certified for Energy Efficiency in Australia and New Zealand





Critical infrastructure leader responds to demand from government and telco customers and achieves important ISO certification





Auckland, New Zealand [June 6, 2019] – Vertiv today announced it has been awarded an ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system (EMS) certification, recognising its efforts to make all of its offices and warehouses across Australia and New Zealand environmentally sustainable.

The award follows demand from Vertiv’s existing and prospective customers – particularly in the government and telecommunications sectors – proactively requesting the certification as they look to work with more environmentally efficient suppliers. A survey from HSBC[1] this year revealed that four out of five Australian businesses want to meet sustainability industry standards, while a quarter are reappraising their supply chains to be more sustainable.

ISO 14001:2015 is a global standard awarded to companies that successfully manage their environmental responsibilities in a manner that contributes to the ‘environmental pillar of sustainability’. Vertiv made significant changes to its lighting and waste management procedures and engaged staff in training programs to meet the requirements. The company is now looking into potential smart office features to further improve its energy efficiency.







“Businesses are leading the charge on tackling climate change in A/NZ,” said Robert Linsdell, managing director, Vertiv Australia and New Zealand. “We’ve always been environmentally conscious, but increased demand from our customers has led us to take this a step further and secure this important accreditation.

“There’s an element of practicing what we preach – one of our strongest and fastest growing business units is data centre optimisation. Businesses want to lower their carbon footprint and optimising a data centre can reduce IT energy consumption by upwards of 50 per cent, while also increasing IT capacity for new digital services.”

The accreditation completes ‘the trio’ for Vertiv, adding to its ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality management systems and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety (OHS).

“The EMS certification is the final piece of the puzzle,” said Belinda Trinder, manager, quality assurance at Vertiv Australia and New Zealand. “It also complements our five-star NABERS Government energy rating. This integrated approach increases the efficiency and effectiveness of our management systems and processes, while allowing for coordinated auditing and creating cost reductions and new business opportunities.”

“I am pleased to have personally handed over a certificate of recognition to Vertiv on the certification of its EMS to ISO 14001:2015,” said Anwar Osman, external auditor, Bureau Veritas Australia and New Zealand. “The dedication and commitment from Vertiv throughout this process has been commendable, and I wish the company well as it continues on its path to reduce impact on the environment.”

