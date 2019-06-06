Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Exporters meet local industry in Ruapehu today

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Tourism Export Council


Building on the uniqueness of the region is the key to success in tourism for the Ruapehu region according to Tourism Exporters.

The Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) is in the region today (Thursday June 6) for a board meeting and to meet with the local tourism industry.

Tourism exporters are the companies who bring visitors to New Zealand and TECNZ Judy Chen says they are always looking for new and different attractions and experiences to develop their itineraries.

‘We, like the rest of the tourism industry are eager to further expand the visitor flow into the regions and Ruapehu’s unique offerings of outdoor mountain and bush activities are well positioned to support that.

New products such as the development of the Ruapehu Alpine lift will help develop a summer attraction for the region and potentially bring more and different visitors to the region.

But the region’s early development of sustainable tourism practices also puts it ahead of many other parts of New Zealand.

Ms Chen said her board was looking forward to meeting the Ruapehu tourism industry and finding out about new developments today.

ENDS



