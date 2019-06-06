Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Farmer submissions encouraged on ZCB

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 1:11 pm
DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle is encouraging dairy farmers to speak up and make a submission on the Government’s proposed Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill.

“DairyNZ welcomes the opportunity to engage constructively and share our perspective on this Bill and are encouraging dairy farmers right across New Zealand to do the same” says Dr Mackle.

“The potential implications of this legislation, in particular the targets for methane reduction, are huge for our sector. That’s why farmer engagement is so important.

“It only takes a few minutes to make a submission online and it doesn’t need to be long. What is important is that you share what this legislation might mean for your farm, your family and your community.

“I appreciate that appearing before a Select Committee at this time of the year will not be an easy task for most dairy farmers as July and August mark the start of calving season in New Zealand. The days are long, and many will simply be unable to get off the farm, let alone to Wellington.

“That’s why I have written to Parliament’s Environment Select Committee this week to urge them to commit to travelling throughout provincial New Zealand to hear submissions in the main agricultural centres.

“This would be a great gesture of goodwill and go a long way to encourage farmer engagement with the submission process”.



The closing date for submissions is Tuesday, 16 July 2019.

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_87861/climate-change-response-zero-carbon-amendment-bill


