Social Service & Not for Profit Leadership training
The LEAD Centre for Not for Profit Governance & Leadership offers a 3 Day Development Programme
Managing & Leading Community Organisations
with Sandy Thompson and Hilary Star Foged.
Leading in a community organisation can be complex! This training programme develops your skills, knowledge and confidence to manage the people, money, projects, and stakeholders, whilst still driving results. So, no more second-guessing yourself… Three days of highly interactive learning with a coaching option to follow.
3 - 5 July Wellington
Visit the website here
31 July - 2
August Auckland
Visit the website here
11 – 13
November Christchurch
Visit the website here
Cost:
3 Day Workshop: $750 + GST/person
3 Day Training Workshop PLUS 6 months of Coaching/Mentoring: $1750 + GST/person
More info & to register please contact
Hilary Star Foged 021-134-0929
The New Zealand Coaching & Mentoring Centre offers a 2 Day Training Programme
Supervision Skills for Health & Social Service Professionals
with Aly McNicoll and Wendy Baker
This skills based training
enables senior staff to provide effective supervision for
others in their own discipline area:
Unitec Certificate - Level 5, 4 Credits
introduces supervision as a professional development process for health & social service professionals
provides training and processes for one to one clinical supervision
provides opportunities for participants to experience the power of supervision through practice activities and work based tasks.
2, 3 September
Wellington
1, 2 October Auckland
Cost:
2 Day Training: $775 + GST/person