Social Service & Not for Profit Leadership training

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Grow Ltd

The LEAD Centre for Not for Profit Governance & Leadership offers a 3 Day Development Programme


Managing & Leading Community Organisations
with Sandy Thompson and Hilary Star Foged.

Leading in a community organisation can be complex! This training programme develops your skills, knowledge and confidence to manage the people, money, projects, and stakeholders, whilst still driving results. So, no more second-guessing yourself… Three days of highly interactive learning with a coaching option to follow.

3 - 5 July Wellington
Visit the website here

31 July - 2 August Auckland
Visit the website here

11 – 13 November Christchurch
Visit the website here


Cost:
3 Day Workshop: $750 + GST/person
3 Day Training Workshop PLUS 6 months of Coaching/Mentoring: $1750 + GST/person


More info & to register please contact
Hilary Star Foged 021-134-0929

The New Zealand Coaching & Mentoring Centre offers a 2 Day Training Programme




Supervision Skills for Health & Social Service Professionals
with Aly McNicoll and Wendy Baker

This skills based training enables senior staff to provide effective supervision for others in their own discipline area:
Unitec Certificate - Level 5, 4 Credits
introduces supervision as a professional development process for health & social service professionals
provides training and processes for one to one clinical supervision
provides opportunities for participants to experience the power of supervision through practice activities and work based tasks.

2, 3 September Wellington
1, 2 October Auckland

Visit the website here.


Cost:
2 Day Training: $775 + GST/person

