Beloved craft brewers launch equity crowdfunding campaign



06 June 2019

Beloved craft brewers launch equity crowdfunding campaign

Award winning Auckland-based brewer, Behemoth Brewing Company, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on PledgeMe. They aim to raise a combined total of $3.5 million through the equity offer; $2 million from a crowdfunding offering and $1.5 million from wholesale investors.

The funds raised would go toward the fit-out of Churly’s, the future home of Behemoth Brewing on Dominion Rd. in Mt. Eden, Auckland. Named after their cheeky monster mascot, Churly’s will combine a full service bar and restaurant with a state of the art brewery as well as a butchery space. This combination will allow Founder, Andrew Childs, to brew Behemoth’s beer while his wife Hannah Miller-Childs operates the boutique butchery. Together they plan to pair beer with charcuterie on a nose-to-tail menu to delight customers they consider family.

“We, as a company, strive to be hospitable in all aspects of business and treat our employees like family,” say Behemoth Brewing Company owners Andrew Childs and Hannah Miller-Childs. “Extending that family is what we look forward to most; creating an atmosphere where people can come in, relax, and be a part of our home.”

Behemoth is seeking to raise up to $3.5 million through crowdfunding and wholesale investors, which represents 13.09% of the company. Shares are priced at $1 each with a minimum investment of $1,000. Investors will receive additional rewards with each share parcel sold, which could include discounts, merchandise, exclusive event invitations, beer naming, and of course Behemoth beer. Those that invest over $50,000 will receive voting shares.







Behemoth Brewing Company currently exports to 11 countries and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The new brewery will allow production flexibility to supply domestic and export markets. “Behemoth has always been about making beer fun. We can’t wait to bring that fun to our own production brewery, brew pub and restaurant. Having new Chur-holders join us is very exciting for the whole team here,” says Andrew Childs.

Behemoth beers consistently win awards in New Zealand and abroad. They just placed two beers, Freedom APA and From A Can Peach IPA, in the top 30 craft beers out of 630 entries in the New World Beer and Cider Awards.

“Craft beer fans love to invest in their favourite brewers. Look at Yeastie Boys’ half a mil in half an hour raise back in 2015, or Parrotdog’s 2 mil in two days in 2016. It’s great to see Andrew and Behemoth join those ranks,” says PledgeMe co-founder and Chief Bubble Blower, Anna Guenther.

“I’ve been enjoying Behemoth’s beer for years now. It’s particularly pleasing to be part of the next chapter in Behemoth’s story through this crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise PledgeMe’s largest combined campaign total”, says PledgeMe’s Chief Bacon Sizzler, Tan Huynh.

The campaign opened privately on 4 June to pre-registered investors and publicly on 6 June. The crowdfunding and wholesale investor campaigns has already raised a combined

$500,000.

For more information on Behemoth Brewing Company:

https://www.behemothbrewing.co.nz

For more information on PledgeMe:

PledgeMe (www.pledgeme.co.nz) provides a platform for Kiwis and now Australians to go to their networks for funding, and have raised over $30 million for over 1,300 campaigns. PledgeMe are the only combined equity, lending and project crowdfunding platform in New Zealand. Last year PledgeMe expanded to Australia, and are now licenced to provide equity crowdfunding in both countries.

