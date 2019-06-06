Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Sistema

Sistema Plastics committed to reducing its carbon footprint

6 June 2019 – Sistema Plastics Ltd has committed to reducing its carbon emissions by achieving Certified Emissions Measurement And Reduction Scheme (CEMARS®) certification.

CEMARS certification is a recognised greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions measurement and reduction scheme administered by Enviro-Mark Solutions (a subsidiary of Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research). It is the first of a two-step process towards achieving carboNZeroCertTM certification in New Zealand.

As one of the largest manufacturing facilities in New Zealand, Sistema recognises it has a responsibility to ensure it is producing its products in the most sustainable way possible, from the design process through to manufacturing and distribution.

Drew Muirhead, Chief Executive Officer at Sistema Plastics Ltd, says it will be proactively working with suppliers, distributors and customers to achieve its goals, but also with a large focus on sustainable, innovative new products.

“We are taking the impacts of climate change seriously and are committed to adapting the business to reduce our carbon emissions.

“We’d love to encourage other main players in the manufacturing industry to do the same,” he says.

Sistema has developed a GHG emissions management plan and reduction targets that will be achieved through initiatives intended to manage and reduce freight, electricity and travel emissions.

Exporting to more than 80 countries around the world, Sistema’s biggest challenge is developing smarter solutions to reduce emissions from road, rail and sea freight.



Muirhead says it has set reduction targets and identified a number of specific projects to ensure it meets them.

“We’ve set a goal of reducing freight and shipping emissions by 15%, electricity emissions by 40% and we are aiming to offset all emissions from long haul travel by 80%, by 2021.

“This will see us investigating possible enhancements and changes including solar power options for our office and factory and offsetting all carbon emissions from long haul travel.”

Ann Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Enviro-Mark Solutions, says it is proud to assist Sistema on its journey to reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to a low carbon economy.

“Recognising the importance of taking climate action, Sistema has committed to measuring, reporting and reducing its carbon emissions through the CEMARS programme.

“It’s great to see this iconic New Zealand company joining New Zealand’s climate leaders and setting an example for other organisations to play their part to help New Zealand meet its net zero target by 2050,” she says.

