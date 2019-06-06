Te Pae Christchurch Spreading the Word

From Frankfurt to Auckland, AEG Ogden is spreading the word that Te Pae Christchurch will be ‘an experience like no other’ sparking interest from global convention decision makers to explore Christchurch for future events.

In collaboration with Tourism New Zealand, Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) and ChristchurchNZ Convention Bureau, Te Pae Christchurch engaged with over 65 potential clients to showcase all the city and venue has to offer at the annual MEETINGS NZ held in Auckland last week.

Te Pae Christchurch General Manager, Ross Steele, and his team, reconnected with previous and future clients to share his vision on the experiential offerings that will be delivered.

MEETINGS NZ participant, Mike Pickford, Executive Director of ASN Events organises more than 60 conventions a year and has Christchurch in its sights to bring around 1,000 delegates to the city in November 2020.

“At ASN Events, we have worked with AEG Ogden for close to 20 years with numerous international conventions throughout Asia Pacific. It gives us, and our clients, enormous confidence in the delivery of service excellence that is critical within the first months of a new venue opening.

“On announcement of AEG Ogden as venue operator of Te Pae Christchurch earlier this year, we immediately started discussing future opportunities,” Mr Pickford said.

“Clients tell us that New Zealand is an appealing destination with a great story to tell, that is why it is important that we reflect the warm local culture within everything we do,“ Mr Steele said.

As part of the MEETINGS NZ program, 20 clients joined the ‘Christchurch Uncovered’ post tour to experience the revitalisation of the city firsthand and included an exclusive ‘hard-hat’ site tour of Te Pae Christchurch, that is more than 50% complete.

MEETINGS is the only national tradeshow in New Zealand for the business events industry, organised by Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ). Once a year, the conference, meetings & events, exhibition and travel incentive sector come together to discuss new business opportunities across the country.

Held over two days, MEETINGS NZ has been bringing together buyers and sellers of conference and incentive travel products, to grow mutual business opportunities and share knowledge and ideas.

OPENING OCTOBER 2020 | PROUDLY MANAGED BY AEG OGDEN

About Te Pae Christchurch

Te Pae Christchurch is a crown-led major anchor project for the regeneration of Christchurch delivered by Ōtākaro Limited and is proudly managed by AEG Ogden. Opening in October 2020, Te Pae will have capacity to host up to 2,000 delegates for a variety of national and international events. It will feature world-class purpose-built facilities including a 1,400 seat auditorium, over 3,000 square metres of exhibition space and 24 meeting rooms. For more information visit tepae.co.nz

About AEG Ogden

AEG Ogden is part of AEG Facilities of the United States, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and entertainment company.

AEG Ogden manages venues throughout the Asia Pacific and Middle East, including Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Cairns Convention Centre, Te Pae Christchurch (opening 2020), Darwin Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, and ICC Sydney; Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane; and arenas in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Perth, and Dubai (opening mid-2019). AEG Ogden is progressing the new Brisbane Live arena and entertainment precinct for Brisbane. More information aegadvantage.com

