Telesmart pens agreement with Dicker Data to distribute Cloud Calling for Microsoft Teams.

Telesmart today announced a New Zealand distribution deal with Dicker Data.

As one of New Zealand’s largest Microsoft 365 cloud distributor, Dicker Data provides significant growth opportunities for Cloud Calling for Microsoft Teams through its substantial integrator network. The improved market access Dicker Data provides compliments Telesmart’s existing direct relationships with integrators and end users.

Cloud Calling for Microsoft Teams enables seamless external voice connectivity from within the Teams environment. Cloud Calling delivers superior call quality, caller comfort and customer continuity features such as easy porting of customers’ existing phone numbers.

Telesmart’s collaboration with Dicker Data will see Cloud Calling for Microsoft Teams be more accessible to the market, making it a lot easier for customers to secure its benefits, says Telesmart Managing Director Nigel Barker.

“Dicker Data is New Zealand’s largest Microsoft 365 cloud distributor. Our distribution agreement means Cloud Calling for Microsoft Teams will be easier for customers to procure through their existing relationship with Dicker Data and opens up new opportunities for us as Dicker Data can offer Cloud Calling for Microsoft Teams along with other Microsoft Products.”

