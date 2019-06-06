Fibre Regulation consultation released

6 June 2019

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has released the exposure draft of regulations to be made under section 226 of the Telecommunications Act 2001.

These regulations prescribe the telecommunications suppliers and services that will be subject to the new regulatory regime for New Zealand’s fibre networks proposed to come into force on 31 December 2021.

Osmond Borthwick, Manager Communications Policy, says the purpose of the consultation paper is to obtain stakeholders views on the proposed content for regulations to be made under changes to the legislation made in November 2018. The draft regulations prescribe the type of regulation applying to each regulated fibre service provider as well as the description of the Fibre Fixed Line Access Services (FFLAS) subject to regulation.

The amendments introduced a new regulatory framework that aims to provide a stable and predictable regulatory environment to further encourage network investment and innovation, prevent excessive profits arising from monopoly services and more generally ensure that consumers have access to quality services at affordable prices.

You can make your submission until 3 July:

• By sending your submission as a Microsoft Word document to Communicationspolicy@mbie.govt.nz

• By mailing your submission to:

Communications Policy Team

Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment







PO Box 1473

Wellington 6140

Please direct any questions that you have in relation to the submissions process to

Communicationspolicy@mbie.govt.nz

