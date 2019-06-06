Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PROMINZ calls for landlord licensing

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 8:42 pm
Press Release: PROMINZ

PROMINZ calls for landlord licensing following the latest landlord breach

The Property Management Institute of New Zealand (PROMINZ) is joining tenant advocacy groups in calling for mandatory licensing of landlords following a recent Tenancy Tribunal ruling. The repeat offender landlord was found guilty of failing to lodge bonds for 81 tenants.

The landlord had previously been found guilty of renting sub-standard properties in 2016.

“We believe a landlord licensing system would ensure only ‘fit and proper’ landlords would be able to operate as landlords – including being able to advertise properties for rent,” says PROMINZ chair Karen Withers

The organisation, which represents professional property managers throughout New Zealand, cites the Welsh system where landlords must keep current on tenancy laws and legislative changes.

“The RentSmart Wales model would translate extremely well into the New Zealand rental system. Property Managers and Rental Agents would also be required to be licensed, but the requirements for them would be considerably higher.”

“The majority of landlords are extremely competent. This system would ensure that those who are not currently ‘up to scratch’ would get educated or remove themselves from self-managing”. Ms Withers says.

“There are already landlord organisations keeping their members regularly updated with tenancy information. These landlords would easily as licensed landlords. We want tenants to have the reassurance that their landlords fully understand their obligations and comply under the RTA the same way they do with our members”.

The organisation believes that by capturing all landlords through a licensing system, the government will have a more accurate and up-to-date set. Data is currently drawn from bonds lodged with MBIE.

“PROMINZ is committed to playing a lead role in raising the standards within our industry,” Ms Withers says.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from PROMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 