NZITA and BNZBA sign cooperation agreement

Friday, 7 June 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand India Trade Alliance


The ‘Cricket World Cup 2019’ got off to a flyer with New Zealand India Trade Alliance (NZITA) and the British New Zealand Business Association (BNZBA) inking their intensions at a full house at Eden Park on the eve of the Cricket World Cup 2019. The agreement is aimed at increasing trade between India, UK and New Zealand.

President of BNZBA, Mr Philip Wood says that the cooperation agreement will allow both organisations to provide a regular and recognised platform for promotion, innovation, entrepreneurship, and start-ups between India, UK and New Zealand. Both member organisations are comprised of private sector innovators, business owners, professionals and managers so it makes sense that we work together to expand trade opportunities within the region.

“There are huge growth opportunities in the Commonwealth, but it is extremely hard to build the right relationships without assistance and market knowledge”.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Secretary General of New Zealand India Trade Alliance Sunil Kaushal said, “The relationship will promote cooperation and shared information with regard to trade, market development, and services for members of each group. It will make it much easier for New Zealand based companies to expand into the Indian and UK markets”, Kaushal said.

The agreement covers areas of trade, commerce and industry with a systematic approach to business promotional activity, and participation in exhibitions and trade fairs to be held in New Zealand, UK and India.



Earlier in the evening, New Zealand Cricket GM of High-Performance Bryan Stronach shared on the progress of how the BlackCaps are working hard to win their first Cricket World Cup trophy. Later he was joined by BlackCaps opener Jeet Raval and New Zealand Cricket Players Association CEO Heath Mills for a panel discussion which ranged from the players personal and professional development, participation in the India Premier League and building the next generation of Black Caps from the grass roots.

The event was hosted by Eden Park who are looking forward to a busy summer of cricket featuring the touring Indian and England teams.

© Scoop Media

ALSO:

