Timaru businesses take the lead in managing waste

Thursday 6 June , 2019 - The South Canterbury Food Processors and Manufacturers Group held a hui last week to kick off an industry-led initiative, ‘Sustainable is Attainable’. The initiative, which is the first of its kind in New Zealand, brings companies from a specific sector together to collectively manage their by-products and waste.

‘Sustainable is Attainable’ has been co-ordinated by Timaru economic development agency, Aoraki Development, with last week’s hui hosted by DB Breweries and attended by 16 companies including Fonterra, Sanford, McCain, Barker’s, Juice Products New Zealand Limited and Bakels. As well as these prolific companies, the University of Canterbury has gathered Research and Development specialists, whose expertise is being used to develop solutions for the identified waste streams. The national Project Accelerator is also involved and provides a link between the Group, research institutions and applied science specialists.

Three initial areas of focus have been identified following last week’s discussions: Biowastes, Plastics, and Effluent. These priorities have been chosen due to the volume of waste within these categories, the identified potential to create local cross-company solutions, and the feasibility for any solutions to be translated to other regions of New Zealand.

Proposed solutions include combining waste streams to create a high value stock feed, rich in vitamin B from spent grain, with nitrate removed and used for soil fertilizer for growers and dairy. Plastics were also discussed at length, and after completing a full inventory of the types of waste plastic, researchers will consider opportunities for composite products that could combine the plastic with wood fibre which is a by-product of forestry in the area.







Food processing and manufacturing is the largest industry sector in South Canterbury and annually accounts for nearly $2.5bn of exports. Existing and new players are attracted to the region because of its central South Island location, availability of high-quality water, access to the national and international markets via a thriving Port and close proximity to raw product. The sector is extremely diverse and produces everything from vegetables, fish, dairy and meat through to honey, beer, vegetable juice and pet food.

“It’s unprecedented for a group of companies to come together and be so transparent about their by-products and waste. This information is typically so sensitive, but this group recognises that to solve the growing issue of managing waste in this country we need to collaboratively operate within a strong culture of sustainability. We were impressed by the hui approach that DB is taking to its stakeholder groups as part of their wider sustainability programme and using that framework for these manufacturers has resulted in promising conversations and a clear way forward,” comments Nigel Davenport, Chief Executive at Aoraki Development.

“It’s certainly a case of ‘one man’s trash, another’s treasure’, and to be in the room and hear the excitement from different companies within the same sector and see the clear commitment to collaborate and tackle these issues is promising and very unique. I can’t think of anywhere else in New Zealand where this is happening at such scale.”

As the population in New Zealand grows, the stress on councils to manage waste will increase, particularly in regions like South Canterbury. Grant Hall, Drainage and Water Manager from the Timaru District Council said:

“A number of council staff participated in the hui at DB and we’re impressed to see industry taking charge and being proactive about collectively managing their impact. Waste is an area where a collaboration like this can make a real impact, working together can ensure that food manufacturing continues to grow in South Canterbury, but that it does so in a sustainable manner.”

The hui was organised and facilitated by beer and cider producer DB Breweries, who have operated a site in Washdyke, Timaru, since the 1970s. Through their Brewing a Better New Zealand programme, DB is collaborating with various stakeholder groups throughout New Zealand to tackle a range of sustainability issues.

“As a company, we know that the issues the world is facing are too big for one stakeholder alone to manage. We must collaborate to be the difference that’s needed. Our approach is ‘drop by drop, day by day, hui by hui’. Meaning that if we create lots of small changes and partnerships, working alongside diverse people and thinkers, we can find ways to be more sustainable and have a positive impact as a producer in New Zealand,” explains DB’s Corporate Affairs Director, Amber McEwen.

Researchers are now being sourced to begin the thorough data gathering required to start developing solutions for managing the by-products and waste from the manufacturers. Outcomes from ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ will continue to be shared as the initiative progresses.





