BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Cryptocurrency Market

Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$376,954,802,623

Market capitalisation today: NZD$378,785,251,863

Change: 0.49%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$123,506,731,558

Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$98,797,673,055

Change: -20.00%

Bitcoin Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$11,801.19

Open price today: NZD$11,883.71

Change: 0.70%

Dominance: 55.67%

Ethereum Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$371.14

Open price today: NZD$373.56

Change: 0.65%

Dominance: 10.49%

XRP Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$0.6082

Open price today: NZD$0.6101

Change: 0.31%

Dominance: 6.79%

Notable Mentions

Number of cryptocurrencies: 2224

Rankings by 24-hour volume:

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

2. Tether (USDT)

3. Ethereum (ETH)

4. Litecoin (LTC)

5. EOS (EOS)

6. XRP (XRP)

7. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

8. TRON (TRX)

9. Bitcoin SV (BSV)

10. Ethereum Classic (ETC)

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Tezoz (XTZ) rising 17.69% while the top loser is Maximine Coin (MXM) dropping 25.77%

About BitPrime:

NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:

Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).

The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.

ends









© Scoop Media

