Acurity Health Group announces construction partner

Friday, 7 June 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: Acurity Health Group

Acurity Health Group announces construction partner for major Wakefield Hospital redevelopment

Today, Acurity Health Group named Hawkins Construction as the lead contractor in the $100m plus redevelopment of Wakefield Hospital in Wellington. Hawkins was appointed following a competitive tender process which included three experienced construction companies.


Dr Jonathan Coleman, CEO of Acurity Health Group, said, “in awarding the contract it was paramount to look at the team and how they intend to construct the building, including their methodology as they work around a live operational hospital that will continue to provide services throughout the build.”

“Hawkins has an impressive track record of delivering modern health facilities throughout New Zealand and it’s great to have such a reputable company leading the construction of this significant project,” said Dr Coleman.

Matt Wilton Wellington Regional Manager of Hawkins said the local construction industry has had a close eye on the Wakefield Hospital Project as it will be a significant contributor to our market.

“Hawkins is excited about being chosen to be involved in the project. We bring significant experience in this sector and the benefit of our excellent relationships with our supply chain, which will help to ensure the project’s success,” said Matt Wilton.

Acurity Health Group’s real estate partner Vital Healthcare Property Trust (Vital) is also excited that this major project has taken a further significant step and looks forward to the redeveloped Wakefield establishing itself as the pre-eminent facility in the region.



Upon completion, Wakefield Hospital will be one of the country’s safest and most technologically advanced hospitals and will include a base isolated structure, six new extra-large digital operating theatres, a cardiac catheterisation lab and endoscopy theatre. The theatres will be fitted with 4k Ultra High Definition capability and innovative AirFrame cleanroom technology to provide superior clinical environments for both patients and clinicians.

The patient experience will be transformed with private rooms that include ensuite bathrooms, deluxe finishes and natural filtered light. Undercover drop off and additional onsite parking also feature in the plans, that have an emphasis on patient privacy and comfort.

“The awarding of this contract is another significant milestone in the redevelopment of the largest private healthcare facility in the region,” said Dr Coleman.

“Construction is due to begin immediately and Hawkins’s expertise and commitment to the project will allow us to remain at the forefront of private surgical facilities in New Zealand.”

Additionally Acurity Health Group, in partnership with Vital, has commenced work on the expansion and upgrade of Royston Hospital in Hastings to a facility of the highest quality and standards thereby meeting the current and future needs of the community.


ENDS

