2019 Diversity Awards NZ™

7 June 2019



Growing List of Infrastructure NZ Member Organisations Nominated for 2019 Diversity Awards NZ™

Infrastructure NZ is delighted to acknowledge the growing number of member organisations nominated as finalists for the 2019 Diversity Awards NZ™, demonstrating the increasing importance the infrastructure sector is placing on diversity and inclusion to help build a future focused industry.

Given the widely publicised capacity constraints in the infrastructure sector, it is no surprise that a shortage of skills tops the list of the most critical challenges facing the industry. To address this challenge and attract a workforce fit for the future, “the infrastructure industry needs to be seen as a welcoming place that is diverse and inclusive, valuing wellbeing, innovation and career progression”, says Stephen Selwood, CEO Infrastructure NZ. “Entering the Diversity Awards is a bold move and demonstrates a public commitment to driving change in workplace cultures; which research demonstrates, is rewarded by enhanced business performance and employee engagement.”

The awards, run by Diversity Works New Zealand, are in their 22nd year and celebrate best practice in workplace diversity and inclusion. Judging convenor Neil Porteous says this year the judges chose initiatives that were sustainable and offered long-term benefits, rather than entries based on one-off events. The entries also highlighted the importance of leadership in the diversity and inclusion space, Porteous says. “The panel found the Walk the Talk category difficult to judge as there are so many people standing up and influencing the workplace over and above their job descriptions.”







This year, Infrastructure NZ members Downer NZ and HSBC NZ were nominated as finalists in the Cultural Celebration Category, where they were commended for their responses to cultural and ethnic engagement in the workplace;

Vector Ltd was nominated as a finalist in the Diversability Category, which is designed to celebrate innovate responses to positive employment opportunities for people with disabilities;

Spark was nominated as a finalist in the Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Category which honours a diversity and inclusion initiative that is less than two years old;

Kensington Swan and Vector Ltd were nominated as finalists in the Empowerment Category which celebrates innovative responses to empowering women in the workplace;

GHD was nominated as a finalist in the Positive Inclusion Category, for their innovative response to inclusivity of the LGBTQI community in the workforce:

Downer NZ and GHD were nominated as finalists in the Tomorrow’s Workforce Category, which celebrates innovative responses to a changing workforce demographic

Glen Cornelius from Harrison Grierson and Shane Morgan from Watercare Services were nominated as finalists in the Walk the Talk Category, which celebrates leaders who exemplify excellence in promoting and managing a diverse workforce.

Infrastructure NZ also acknowledges the success of industry association partners Engineering NZ, who were nominated as finalists for the Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Category for the transformational work they are leading across the industry.

As a member of DiversityWorks, Infrastructure NZ is a strong advocate for member organisations developing diverse and inclusive workplaces by publicising clear targets and metrics on diversity, prioritising action and reporting externally to stakeholders. “We want the infrastructure sector to be the industry of choice”, says Selwood “and the home of the best and brightest minds.”

Infrastructure NZ congratulates all finalists and wishes them well for the Gala Dinner at the Cordis in Auckland on Wednesday, 28 August, where the winners will be announced.

