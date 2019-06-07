Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mercury eyes $300M capital bond offer

Friday, 7 June 2019, 12:14 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Mercury eyes $300M capital bond offer to refinance existing notes paying 6.9%


By Paul McBeth

June 7 (BusinessDesk) - Mercury NZ plans to raise up to $300 million of subordinated capital bonds, which it will use to refinance an equal amount of listed debt currently paying 6.9 percent interest.

The electricity generator and retailer said it plans to sell the notes to retail and institutional investors and will release the details next week. It didn't give an indication on the maturity of the debt or an indicative interest rate.

The funds will go towards redeeming its existing $300 million of 2044 capital bonds, currently paying annual interest of 6.9 percent. That was a margin of 2.25 percentage points above the five-year swap rate at the time.

The interest rate on existing notes are scheduled to reset on July 11, but Mercury last month told holders it will redeem the bonds, which last traded at a yield of 3.8 percent, or $101.408 per $100 face value.

Under the terms of that offer, Mercury could seek new terms and conditions through an election process, but if that failed, the rate would be reset at the five-year swap, plus the margin and a step-up percentage of 0.25 percentage points.

At today's five-year swap rate of 1.525 percent, that would imply a reset rate of 4.025 percent. Without the step-up percentage, Mercury would be paying annual interest of about 3.775 percent.

NZX's debt market has been a popular way for listed issuers to raise funds over the past couple of years, with low interest rates around the world making it a cheap form of funding. Of the $5.84 billion of new capital raised on the NZX so far this year, some $4.37 billion has been in debt.



Mercury has hired Forsyth Barr as the proposed offer's arranger. The joint lead managers will be Bank of New Zealand, Deutsche Craigs, and Forsyth Barr.

The company's shares last traded at $3.885, and have gained 6.6 percent so far this year. In April, the company lowered its annual earnings forecast as dry weather in the central North Island sapped its hydro-generation.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 