Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Kiwis choosing NZ-owned for their home loan

Saturday, 8 June 2019, 10:39 am
Press Release: TSB Bank


The latest figures for home lending demonstrate more Kiwis are choosing to bank with TSB and keep profits in New Zealand.

In the quarter to 31 March 2019 TSB lead the major banks for growth in home lending, up 2.9% at $4.8 billion.

As well as this, from 31 March 2018 to 31 March 2019, TSB was the only major bank to record double digit housing lending growth at 10.3%. *

TSB General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience Justine St John says these figures clearly show that many Kiwis are choosing a bank which cares about New Zealand, its people and its communities.

“At TSB we genuinely want what’s best for New Zealand and the more profit we keep revolving through our local economy, the better outcomes for our country and people,” says Ms St John.

“One of our customers recently told us: “banking with TSB is like making a constant deposit into our wider community” – I couldn’t have put it better myself.”

Justine St John says TSB’s reputation as a national leader in customer satisfaction is another factor behind these results.

TSB was recently awarded the Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for banking for the third year in a row and achieved the highest customer satisfaction of any New Zealand bank in the Roy Morgan survey for the 12 months to December 2018.

“At TSB we always put our customers first. We take the time to truly get to know people, to understand their needs and help them achieve their financial goals.

“There has never been a better time to bank local, and it’s clear New Zealanders are recognising that.”



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from TSB Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 