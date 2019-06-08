More Kiwis choosing NZ-owned for their home loan



The latest figures for home lending demonstrate more Kiwis are choosing to bank with TSB and keep profits in New Zealand.

In the quarter to 31 March 2019 TSB lead the major banks for growth in home lending, up 2.9% at $4.8 billion.

As well as this, from 31 March 2018 to 31 March 2019, TSB was the only major bank to record double digit housing lending growth at 10.3%. *

TSB General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience Justine St John says these figures clearly show that many Kiwis are choosing a bank which cares about New Zealand, its people and its communities.

“At TSB we genuinely want what’s best for New Zealand and the more profit we keep revolving through our local economy, the better outcomes for our country and people,” says Ms St John.

“One of our customers recently told us: “banking with TSB is like making a constant deposit into our wider community” – I couldn’t have put it better myself.”

Justine St John says TSB’s reputation as a national leader in customer satisfaction is another factor behind these results.

TSB was recently awarded the Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for banking for the third year in a row and achieved the highest customer satisfaction of any New Zealand bank in the Roy Morgan survey for the 12 months to December 2018.

“At TSB we always put our customers first. We take the time to truly get to know people, to understand their needs and help them achieve their financial goals.

“There has never been a better time to bank local, and it’s clear New Zealanders are recognising that.”







© Scoop Media

