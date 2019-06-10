BNZ extends regional branch commitment to 2022



Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today it will keep all of its regional branch network open for at least the next three years.

BNZ Chief Customer Officer, Paul Carter said “We are committed to keeping our extensive regional branch network open until at least 2022. We are very focused on being accessible and available to all our customers. Across New Zealand, our branches play an important part in us ‘being there’ for communities and we will continue to support those that we’re established in.

“The way people bank is constantly evolving and how our customers use our branches has changed significantly. While many day-to-day transactions are now done digitally, we’re seeing our customers seeking out our branch teams to help guide them through key moments like buying a new home, setting up KiwiSaver or to help them learn how to use our new digital tools.

“It’s important to get the balance right between having a physical presence where customers can get great advice as well as the digital tools that support seamless everyday banking. We are committed to doing both,” says Carter.

Research from Lloyds Bank in the UK shows that people who are more digitally savvy tend to be more financially resilient, saving more and making better spending decisions.

“We want to help more New Zealanders be just as confident using digital services as they are in a branch. We have a central role to take in improving New Zealanders’ financial wellbeing and part of that is to support them being more digitally skilled. Our branches play a key part in making this happen.

“We’ve committed previously to making no branch closures in our network this year and we are extending our commitment – we will keep all our regional branches open through to at least 2022,” says Carter.

Mr Carter said that in addition to regional branches, BNZ would continue their strong presence in the major metro areas and would be responsive to the changing shape of cities.







