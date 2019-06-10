Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Umbrellar recognised as 2019 Microsoft Country Partner

Monday, 10 June 2019, 8:56 am
Press Release: Umbrellar

— Umbrellar today proudly announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award for New Zealand. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We’re delighted very humbled to be named Microsoft’s Country Partner of the Year. Umbrellar prides itself on providing the best combination of global products and local support and strategic vision and this award shows we’re on the right track,” says Umbrellar’s Head of Cloud, Dave Howden.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Umbrellar was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in New Zealand.

Microsoft New Zealand’s Sarah Bowden says Umbrellar has immense clarity of purpose within our partner eco-system, engaging with other partners within their strategy that share the same growth mindset.

“We’ve been impressed with how quickly Umbrellar has established themselves as a leading player in the Cloud services world and helping customers with the pace of change. They have brought a different value proposition to market that is transforming customers; they are an exciting partner to watch,” says Bowden.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honour partners at the country level that have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognises Umbrellar as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.



“We are honoured to recognise Umbrellar of New Zealand as a Microsoft Country Partner of the Year,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “Umbrellar has distinguished itself as an exemplary partner, demonstrating remarkable expertise and innovation to help customers achieve more.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions over the past year.

