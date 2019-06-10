Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

US payrolls increase odds of interest rate cuts

Monday, 10 June 2019, 11:05 am
Article: BusinessDesk

NZD stronger as weak US payrolls increase odds of interest rate cuts


By Rebecca Howard

June 10 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar held its gains after weaker-than-expected US jobs data increased speculation the Federal Reserve will move to lower interest rates there.

The kiwi was trading at 66.61 US cents at 7:55am versus 66.64 US cents late Friday in New York and 66.16 US cents at 5pm Friday in Wellington. The trade-weighted index was at 72.96 from 73.00 late Friday in New York.

The US Bureau of Labor report showed a small 75,000 gain in non-farm payrolls and downward revisions to previous months’ figures. Economists had expected a 180,000 increase.

"While the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6 percent, and wage growth was solid, the release nonetheless supports our view that the US economy is losing momentum," said Capital Economics.

While it expects Fed officials will want to see evidence of more sustained weakness before taking action "we are increasingly convinced that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates later this year."

The New Zealand dollar "led by example, rallying strongly after disappointing US payrolls data added more credence to Fed cuts," said ANZ Bank FX/rates strategist Sandeep Parekh. This week's US CPI data - due mid-week - will be key.

The kiwi also got a lift on improving risk appetite after the US reached a deal with Mexico late Friday and suspended the threat of tariffs. Jitters around US-China trade tensions remain and China's May trade data will be a key driver today.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 94.95 Australian cents from 95.16, at 52.32 British pence from 52.44, at 58.85 euro cents from 58.79, at 72.31 yen from 72.10 yen and at 4.5985 Chinese yuan from 4.6020.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 