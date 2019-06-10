Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moderate rise in March quarter for wholesale trade

Monday, 10 June 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

10 June 2019

Wholesale trade sales were up in the March 2019 quarter after a slight fall in the December 2018 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The seasonally adjusted total sales value for wholesale trade rose 0.7 percent in the March 2019 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the December 2018 quarter.

“Four of the six wholesaling industries had sales rises in the March 2019 quarter,” wholesale trade manager Sue Chapman said.

The largest industry increase was machinery and equipment wholesaling, up $118 million (2.2 percent) from the December 2018 quarter when adjusted for seasonal effects. This includes agricultural and construction machinery, computers, and electrical and electronic goods.

“The machinery and equipment wholesaling industry bounced back after a softer than usual December quarter,” Ms Chapman said.

Basic material wholesaling had the second largest increase, up $68 million (1.1 percent).

Basic material includes: agricultural supplies, hardware goods, petroleum, timber, and metal and mineral wholesaling.

Grocery, liquor, and tobacco products had the largest decrease in sales value in the latest quarter, down $32 million (0.4 percent).


The actual value of total wholesale trade sales was $26 billion in the March 2019 quarter, up $1.3 billion (5.2 percent) from the March 2018 quarter.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit Wholesale trade survey: March 2019 quarter
• See CSV files for download

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 