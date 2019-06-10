Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Master Joiner Awards

Monday, 10 June 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Registered Master Joiners

10 June 2019


The annual Master Joiner Awards and conference are being held at Ascot Park Hotel, Corner Tay Street and Racecourse Road. Invercargill, Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 June 2019.

The winning entries in the NZ Master Joiner Awards will be announced on Saturday evening

22 June at the Master Joiners Awards Dinner. The aim of the Awards is to promote excellence in joinery, to encourage the use of sustainable timbers and best practice, and to showcase the finest work from the industry. These are the largest industry awards of their kind in New Zealand.

Judging criteria of the NZ Master Joiner Awards includes design, quality of workmanship, use of materials, complexity of project, and visual appeal. Kitchen design is judged on the WOW factor, cutting edge design, practicality, and creative use of materials and colour.

The Award categories are:

Best Regional Award; Best Speciality, Bar/Counter, Fitment; Best Stairs, Best Door or Window;
Best Use of Imported Timber; Best Compliant Timber Joinery; Best Kitchen; Best Kitchen under $20,000; Best Kitchen Design; Best Use of Colour; Best Use of Creative Lighting

Supreme Award sponsored by Carters.

Also announced at the Awards Dinner are the NZ Master Joiners Apprentice Awards.

This competition is open to all joinery apprentices in New Zealand who may present a project with a minimum of 80% completed entirely by the apprentice.

Prizes are awarded in the Under 2 Years and Over 2 Years apprenticeship categories.



The conference begins with the Networking function on Thursday evening, where the Awards entries will be on display to delegates. The weekend concludes with the Awards Dinner and trophy presentations on Saturday evening.

Keynote speakers are Sir Tim Shadbolt, Mayor of Invercargill; Paddy O’Brien, International Rugby Referee; Diana Hudson, Otago Southland Employers Association and Natalie Sisson, Bestseller Author.

The conference programme is designed to update the joinery industry on the latest technology and enjoy a taste of the Southland region. Master Joiners website is www.masterjoiners.nz

ends


