Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ wholesale trade lifts 0.7% in 1Q

Monday, 10 June 2019, 2:18 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

June 10 (BusinessDesk) - New Zealand's wholesale trade lifted in the March quarter after falling in December and may add to the view that first-quarter economic growth held up better than expected.

Seasonally adjusted sales rose 0.7 percent in the three months to March 31, following a 0.2 percent decline in the December quarter, Stats NZ said.

Four of the six wholesale industries lifted in the quarter. The biggest increase was in machinery and equipment, up 2.2 percent, or $118 million. The category includes agricultural and construction machinery, computers, and electrical and electronic goods

“The machinery and equipment wholesaling industry bounced back after a softer than usual December quarter,” said wholesale trade manager Sue Chapman.

Wholesale trade covers intermediary transactions between manufacturers and retailers, which feed into the national accounts and is used by economists to predict wider economic activity.

Last week, economists were surprised by stronger-than-expected building work in the first quarter and ASB Bank bumped up its preliminary economic growth forecast after that data. It now expects the economy grew 0.6 percent on quarter in the first quarter versus its prior forecast of 0.4 percent.

In the March quarter, basic material wholesaling had the second largest increase, up $68 million or 1.1 percent. Basic material includes agricultural supplies, hardware goods, petroleum, timber, and metal and mineral wholesaling.



Grocery, liquor, and tobacco products had the largest decrease in sales value in the latest quarter, down $32 million or 0.4 percent.

Inventories were up 7.6 percent on the year and the total value of wholesale trade stocks held at March. 31 was $13 billion, up a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent from the prior quarter.

Stocks rose in all six industries, with machinery and equipment up 11.1 percent on the year and other goods up 7.4 percent.

Inventories had risen an annual 9.8 percent in the December quarter and 13.3 percent in the September quarter.

Unadjusted wholesale trade sales climbed to $26 billion, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 