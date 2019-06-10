Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winners announced for 2019 Newmarket Business Awards

Monday, 10 June 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Newmarket Business Association


The Newmarket business community gathered at the Cordis Hotel on Friday night to celebrate the annual Newmarket Business Awards. 380 people attended the ceremony, hosted by the Newmarket Business Association (NBA), with major sponsors Bayleys and humm.

The coveted ‘Retailer of the Year’ went to Kiwi fashion-house, RUBY, an accolade which Superette won in 2018. Superette did, however, take away the ‘Newmarket People’s Choice’ gong and ‘International Retailer of the Year’ saw reigning champion, Glassons, defend its title.

Spanish tapas restaurant, Tasca, was awarded ‘Best Restaurant of the Year’, with ‘Best use of Social Media’ going to Burger Burger for the second year in a row. The 2019 ‘Newmarket Supreme Winner Award’ went to Overland Footwear, which also won ‘Best Innovation of the Year’.

NBA’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas says the Awards provide the opportunity to acknowledge what the Newmarket precinct has to offer and showcases the best of the best - with the bar raised higher every year.

“We love hosting the annual Newmarket Business Awards. With such a spectacular range of diverse, innovative and cutting-edge businesses, there is plenty for us to celebrate. This year, the number of entries increased by 20%, so there is ever-growing interest in participating!”

This year’s independent judging panel included business leaders Andy Hamilton (Icehouse), Anne Norman (James Pascoe Group), Anthony Hoy Fong (Chef), Michael Barnett (Auckland Chamber of Commerce), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Sarah Dunn (NZ Retail), Stewart Sherriff (2degrees), Wendy Thompson (Socialites), and Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting). Sponsor judges included Rachel Dovey from Bayleys, and Jacqui Hourigan from FlexiGroup, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket. The guest speaker for the event was Dr Paul Wood.



The Newmarket Business Excellence Award Winners for 2019:

Best Café of the Year – sponsored by Newmarket Business Association: L’Atelier du Fromage
Best Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Rialto Centre: Tasca
Best Night-Time Venue (new category) – sponsored by Newmarket Business Association: Rialto Cinemas
Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Marley Loft: RUBY
International Retailer of the Year – sponsored by Westfield Newmarket: Glassons
Best Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Vector: Overland Footwear Group
Employer of the Year – sponsored by ANZ: Mercury
Best Customer Experience – sponsored by Recognise & Reward: Michael Holmes Premium Eyewear
Best Small/ Medium Business of the Year – sponsored by 2degrees: Anti Money Laundering Solutions Limited (AML Solutions)
Best Medium/ Large Business of the Year – sponsored by Multi-Media Systems: Haka Tourism Group
Young Business Person of the Year – sponsored by Rotary Newmarket: Valentin Ozich – I Love Ugly
Best Use of Social Media – sponsored by ellen&company: Burger Burger
Most Sustainable Business of the Year – sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects Limited: Barkers
Newmarket People’s Choice Award for 2019: Superette
Newmarket Supreme Winner Award for 2019: Overland Footwear Group

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Newmarket Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 