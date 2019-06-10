Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Environment Committee concludes hearings on waste inquiry

Monday, 10 June 2019, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee

The Environment Committee have finished hearing oral evidence on their briefing to investigate food waste. This briefing sought to understand effective methods to prevent loss and reduce food waste in New Zealand. The committee are investigating the challenges that relevant sectors face and what solutions may exist to tackle this issue, with a particular focus on the food waste problem, how to prevent food waste and ways of redistributing food waste.

The briefing has an overarching United National Sustainable Development Goals framework, as food waste relates to 6 of the 17 goals. The Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

The next step will be a report from independent specialist advisor, Dr Miranda Mirosa, who is New Zealand’s leading academic in this field. Her report will summarise the evidence received by the committee and will provide advice about, and recommendations for, the committee’s findings on the briefing.

The committee received written submissions from 29 organisations listed below and heard oral evidence from 18 of them (bolded).

Auckland Council

Bioresource Processing Alliance

• Champions 12.3

Dunedin City Council

EcoStock

EnviroWaste

• Feedback

FoodStuffs

Kaibosh

KiwiHarvest



• Doctor Christian Reynolds - Knowledge Exchange Research Fellow

• Ministry for Primary Industries

• Ministry for the Environment

New Zealand Defence Force

New Zealand Food and Grocery Council

Para Kore Marae Inc

Progressive Enterprises

Sarah May

• Statistics New Zealand

Sustainable Business Network

WasteMINZ and WasteMINZ Territorial Authorities' Officers Forum

WasteMINZ Love Food Hate Waste

Wellington City Council

• WRAP

Zero Waste Network

• Zero Waste Scotland


Angie Warren-Clark, member of the Environment Committee, said: "I am delighted that the select committee was unanimously committed to investigating the impact of food waste on the environment. Essentially we have food poverty in this country and edible food going in to landfill. Surely by investigating worldwide and local best practice, across the entire food chain, and listening to the views of the experts we can draw together a report that gives us the road map for achieving SDG12.3 "

Food waste is a major issue in New Zealand, nationally we waste $872 million a year on food. The country creates 122,500 tonnes of food waste per year, which is enough to feed the whole of Dunedin for two years.

For more details about the briefing:

Read the feature article here

Read the submissions and advice received

Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Environment Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 