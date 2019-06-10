Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DSM Nutritional Products invests in science-based innovation

Monday, 10 June 2019, 5:50 pm
Royal DSM


Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and sustainable living has concluded a collaboration agreement with SLS Nutraceuticals Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Senescence Life Sciences Pte Ltd, as of March 2019. The collaboration delivers unique supplementation solutions that look to help maintain cognitive performance of an individual living under stressful modern lifestyle well into advanced age.

The collaboration will grant DSM Nutritional Products exclusive distribution rights of SLS Nutraceuticals products; Edge™ and Revive™, and the proprietary ingredient complex, NeuroShieldTM. The products have been meticulously formulated to bring together western neuroscience with eastern traditional medicines[1].

The products provide consumers with a sustained approach towards optimizing adult brain performance and support healthy brain ageing. DSM will provide an end-to-end solution to customers in the supplement and food & beverage space, with broad and fast market access for consumers. The companies will also collaborate on further clinical trials focused on brain health and cognitive performance. The Asia Pacific region is a key focus area, with subsequent expansion beyond.

"APAC is one of the fastest growing economic regions in the world and, with this, health conscious consumers are looking for the latest innovations to keep fit and healthy. SLS Nutraceuticals is excited to partner with DSM to tackle the fastest-growing category in this region, and in nutrition at large - brain health.” Dr Shawn Watson, CEO and Founder of Senescence Life Sciences Pte Ltd.



A recent Health Concerns survey conducted by DSM showed that brain health and cognition are amongst the main concerns of consumers in Asia Pacific. Amid dramatic demographic shifts in the region, consumers are growing older and living longer meaning that a large portion of a population is collectively and rapidly experiencing aging. This in turn has significant social and economic implications.[2] It is estimated that by 2030, medical costs associated with an aged society will reach US$20 Trillion.[3]

A growing body of scientific evidence indicates that implementing nutritional intervention strategies as part of a long-term, preventative approach could help to address the health challenges of today’s Asian society.[4]

“More than just ingredients, we are driven by locally relevant solutions that address the needs of our consumers in Asia Pacific. This collaboration is aligned to our belief that partnerships, with like-minded organizations like SLS Nutraceuticals, are critical to achieve our purpose of keeping the worlds growing population healthy.” Anand Sundaresan, Vice President, Human Nutrition and Health, DSM Nutritional Products Asia Pacific.

