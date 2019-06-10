Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Meet the Midwives at Fieldays

Monday, 10 June 2019, 5:51 pm
Press Release: NZ College Of Midwives


For this first time this year, midwives will have a stand at Fieldays at Mystery Creek in Hamilton.

Midwives play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of rural communities throughout New Zealand and the thousands of people who flock to the country’s premier agricultural show, will have an opportunity find out more about their work.

Out of New Zealand's total population of 4.8 million, approximately 576,000* people live in rural areas. Around 55,000 women give birth annually in New Zealand; nearly a third of whom live in rural areas.

Alison Eddy, Chief Executive of the New Zealand College of Midwives says, “We know how much New Zealand’s midwives are valued by the families they work with, day in, day out. Last year 23,000 people visited the Health and Wellness Hub at Fieldays and this is a great opportunity for us to meet people face-to-face to explain our work.”

All aspects of midwifery care will be on show at the Health and Wellness Hub at the New Zealand College of Midwives stand at Fieldays, which will be held at Mystery Creek near Hamilton from 12 to 15 June.

Midwives from the local Waikato region will be available at the College stand to discuss their work, and midwifery students from the Bachelor of Midwifery degree course at Wintec in Hamilton will also be present.

The College’s stand will have a range of equipment used by midwives in their work including pregnancy testing kits. There will also be anatomical models used by midwifery educators to teach students about the birthing process and care during pregnancy and labour.



Midwives will be able to explain the unique role they play in the lives of women and families, and the education required to become confident, competent professionals who are experts in normal birth. Women interested in becoming midwives will be able to speak personally to others already committed to this exciting profession.

The College’s stand will also showcase the primary birthing units – where women with normal, healthy pregnancies receive midwife-led care during labour and birth – in the Waikato region. There will be information on how to find a local midwife for pregnancy care through the College’s online locator service, Find Your Midwife.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from NZ College Of Midwives on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 