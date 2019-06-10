Meet the Midwives at Fieldays



For this first time this year, midwives will have a stand at Fieldays at Mystery Creek in Hamilton.

Midwives play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of rural communities throughout New Zealand and the thousands of people who flock to the country’s premier agricultural show, will have an opportunity find out more about their work.

Out of New Zealand's total population of 4.8 million, approximately 576,000* people live in rural areas. Around 55,000 women give birth annually in New Zealand; nearly a third of whom live in rural areas.

Alison Eddy, Chief Executive of the New Zealand College of Midwives says, “We know how much New Zealand’s midwives are valued by the families they work with, day in, day out. Last year 23,000 people visited the Health and Wellness Hub at Fieldays and this is a great opportunity for us to meet people face-to-face to explain our work.”

All aspects of midwifery care will be on show at the Health and Wellness Hub at the New Zealand College of Midwives stand at Fieldays, which will be held at Mystery Creek near Hamilton from 12 to 15 June.

Midwives from the local Waikato region will be available at the College stand to discuss their work, and midwifery students from the Bachelor of Midwifery degree course at Wintec in Hamilton will also be present.

The College’s stand will have a range of equipment used by midwives in their work including pregnancy testing kits. There will also be anatomical models used by midwifery educators to teach students about the birthing process and care during pregnancy and labour.







Midwives will be able to explain the unique role they play in the lives of women and families, and the education required to become confident, competent professionals who are experts in normal birth. Women interested in becoming midwives will be able to speak personally to others already committed to this exciting profession.

The College’s stand will also showcase the primary birthing units – where women with normal, healthy pregnancies receive midwife-led care during labour and birth – in the Waikato region. There will be information on how to find a local midwife for pregnancy care through the College’s online locator service, Find Your Midwife.



