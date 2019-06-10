Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fighting Grape Splitting

Monday, 10 June 2019, 8:11 pm
Press Release: Waikaitu

A Nelson Based Company Creates A World First Non-Toxic In Fighting Grape Splitting
Agricultural fertiliser and biostimulant company Waikaitu Ltd has developed a product that could significantly impact the wine growing industry.


Waikaitu Ltd has produced the world’s first seaweed-based product called FruitGuard to help grapes naturally regulate the water pressure inside the fruit and significantly reduce splitting.

Grape splitting can occur at the end of the season just before harvest, potentially ruining harvests with even a single late season rain event. A grape that has split may then allow fungal infection, like Botrytis, to get established in the grape bunches. If the fungus infection is bad enough the grower can lose their entire crop. Fungal pressure intensifies late in grape development - just before the harvest.

Two years ago one of the Marlborough Growers lost 1.2 million dollars to Grapes splitting that caused Botrytis and they were not the only one.

To evaluate FruitGuard several trials on grapes were performed in the presence of a significant wet weather challenge.

“The positive result with FruitGuard on reducing split... in grapes suggests the product has considerable potential to assist grape growers achieve higher yields of quality fruit.”
David Jacobsen, Viticulture Consultant, Blenheim Marlborough

In 2018 grape trials, splitting was reduced by up to 5 times - from 68% to 13% incidence - during one of the rainiest late seasons in recent memory. FruitGuard is a completely natural and food-safe, organic product based on locally harvested invasive seaweed. Three main components work together to nourish the plant, improve abiotic stress resistance and improve plant recovery by reducing oxidative damage.

New Zealand wineries have very high standards for their fruit and will not accept substandard fruit from their growers. FruitGuard was developed to protect New Zealand high value fruit industry from damage due to increasing climate instability. Waikaitu was shortlisted for the 2018 NZ BioSecurity Awards Innovation category for this project.

- Ends -



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Waikaitu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 