Kmart workers win living wages

Monday, 10 June 2019, 8:18 pm
Press Release: First Union

K Mart workers who are members of FIRST Union have achieved a living wage offer through their collective agreement negotiations.

FIRST Union secretary, Tali Williams is leading the Worth It campaign to achieve a living wage for retail workers. “K Mart is an example of a retail employer who has agreed to offer living wages, proving that it can be done and it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

The offer means all workers with 12 months experience or more would be paid at least $20.55 and this would increase further to $21.15 in April next year.

Hayley Allen is a K Mart retail worker from Christchurch who was a part of the bargaining team that achieved the settlement. She said “I’m so excited to go back to our members with a living wage settlement. It will change people’s lives so that they can meet their basic needs and enjoy family life.”

Last year FIRST Union achieved a living wage for workers at Bunnings Warehouse stores as a part of it’s Worth It campaign “Major retailers in New Zealand are beginning to acknowledge the importance of paying decent wages for the skilled work that their employees do and our membership is becoming bolder in their fight for fair wages.”

The deal also includes the conversion of labour-hire staff to permanent positions at the Kmart distribution centre after a maximum period of 6 months. “Decent work is about fair wages but it’s also about job security” said Ms Williams. “the conversion rights won for the labour-hire workers to permanent, direct employment is a hugely positive change for the over 100 labour-hire staff currently working in the distribution centre.”

Members will vote on the offer over the coming weeks.

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire.

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island.

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast.

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week.

