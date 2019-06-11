Air New Zealand soaring high for 3rd consecutive year

Air New Zealand has retained top honours in the 2019 Randstad Employer Brand Research as the most attractive employer in New Zealand. The national carrier has achieved this accolade for the third consecutive year and has now won this award an amazing six times in total.

Air New Zealand was recognised for its financial health, use of the latest technology and strong reputation. Kiwis also perceived the nation’s favourite airline has having attractive salary and benefits and a pleasant work atmosphere.

Public Sector organisations also performed well with the Department of Conservation (DOC) taking out second place and New Zealand Customs Service coming in third, its first time in the ‘top three’. DOC was recognised for giving back to society, interesting job content and having a good reputation. While NZ Customs was recognised for being financially healthy, providing job security and using the latest technologies.

Consistent with New Zealand’s results from last year, and perhaps surprising given the current focus on teacher shortages, Early Education was perceived as being the most attractive industry sector, followed by Tertiary Education in second place and Professional Services in third. Job security was the number one employee value attracting Kiwis when it came to Early Education, followed by strong reputation and being financially healthy.

“I am excited to announce Air New Zealand as the most attractive employer and education and training as the most attractive sector. The high-flying company is an iconic brand and continues to set the standard for what a great airline should be. It’s no surprise that Kiwis have reacted so positively for the third year in a row,” said Katherine Swan, Country Director of Randstad New Zealand.







“We’re honoured to have been named the country’s most attractive employer for the sixth time. This award reflects the work of our nearly 12,000 employees who help to build our reputation from the inside out each and every day. Our people are truly what set us apart, and recognition such as this helps us continue to attract top quality talent to the organisation,” said Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Christopher Luxon.

The research also reveals what Kiwi employees most desire when it comes to looking for an employer. The values that were seen as the most attractive to employees in 2019 included: attractive salary and benefits (1) work-life balance (2) and pleasant work atmosphere (3).

No surprises that there was some variance across the generations; for 50% of ‘Gen Z’ (18-24) work life balance followed by good training (44%) was key. For Millennials (25-34) attractive salary & benefits ranked highest at 54% followed by work life balance at 51%. It was a similar picture for ‘Gen X’ (35-54) with 57% considering attractive salary & benefits most important followed by work life balance (51%). For Baby Boomers, (55-64) salary and benefits was number one at 56%, followed by work-life balance (53%).

A need for work-life balance and a pleasant work atmosphere were in the top five reasons people stay with their employer.

“This year we are seeing more Kiwis seek workplace wellbeing. Candidates are more likely to consider those companies that offer a pleasant work atmosphere than ever before. Successful companies will be those that put in place policies for flexible working and build a positive workplace culture,” said Swan.

Looking at the impact on staff turnover, it is clear that while Kiwi employees are looking around. Randstad’s latest research indicated that 29% of those surveyed planned to change employers within the next year and 22% had switched companies in the last year. Limited career path (37%), work-life balance issues (36%), and insufficient challenges (32%) were the top three reasons that would make New Zealanders look for a new employer.

Swan called on companies to take heed. “Just as with the balance of power in housing shifting to buyers, it’s a job seeker’s market right now. We are calling on businesses to rethink their message to the market. Consider what Kiwis deem important from the place they call ‘work’ and whether change is needed to attract and retain employees. That said, it’s also key that companies present a true image of who they are and commit to it.”

The Randstad Employer Brand Research recognises the top employers and industries in New Zealand, as well as employee sentiment about attractive qualities in a job, according to a survey of more than 4,048 New Zealanders.

New Zealand’s Top 20 Most Attractive Employers 2019 1. Air New Zealand (same position) 11. The University of Auckland (new to Top 20) 2. Department of Conservation (same position) 12. St. John New Zealand (new to Top 20) 3. New Zealand Customs Service (up seven places) 13. Royal New Zealand Air Force (new to Top 20) 4. TVNZ (up one place) 14. Flight Centre New Zealand (down four places) 5. Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (down two places) 15. Coca Cola Amatil (down four places) 6. Lion (new to Top 20) 16. Kiwibank (new to Top 20) 7. Green Cross Health (new to Top 20) 17. House of Travel (down eleven places) 8. Statistics New Zealand (new to Top 20) 18. AUT University (down ten places) 9. Helloworld Group (new to Top 20) 19. UNITEC Institute of Technology (new to Top 20) 10. University of Waikato (new to Top 20) 20. BestStart (new to Top 20)

What New Zealand Workers Are Seeking From Work 2019 1. Attractive salary and benefits: 54% 6. Strong management: 36% 2. Work-life balance: 53% 7. Career progression: 35% 3. Job security: 43% 8. Flexible arrangements: 30% 4. Pleasant work atmosphere: 42% 9. Financially healthy: 24% 5. Good training: 38% 10. Location: 24%

New Zealand’s Top 10 Most Attractive Industries Awarded by Randstad in 2019 Early Education Tertiary Education Professional Services Public Sector FMCG Media Information Technology & Telecommunications Wholesale & Retail Trade Transport & Logistics Community Services



The full Randstad Employer Brand Research report is here. (2019’s Report will be available to request at 12:01AM on Tuesday 11th June).



© Scoop Media

