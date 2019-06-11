Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No further intervention for telco backhaul services

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:34 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

11 June 2019
Release No. 154

Further regulatory intervention not currently needed for telco backhaul services


The Commerce Commission has released its findings on backhaul services in New Zealand and is satisfied that while further regulatory intervention is not necessary at this time, it will continue to monitor backhaul prices and terms.

Telecommunications retailers pay Chorus and the other local fibre companies to handle internet traffic between homes or businesses and suburban exchanges. The retailers also buy ‘backhaul’ from a range of network providers to carry the traffic between the suburban exchanges and the retailers’ international gateways and content servers. Likewise, mobile operators buy backhaul from cell sites to their gateways and servers.

Telecommunications Commissioner Dr Stephen Gale said that the Commission had found that the backhaul market is generally competitive except in some provincial areas where Chorus is the only provider and some links are more expensive.

“On these links Chorus has chosen to use a regulated pricing formula set by benchmarking in 2008. The relevant links are longer and carry less traffic but we expected that updated cost benchmarks would now be lower,” Dr Gale said.

“Even so, we don’t propose to regulate at this point. Firstly, the higher backhaul charges are having only a minor effect on nationwide retail broadband prices. Secondly the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will publish a suite of new fibre regulations this year under Part 6 of the Telecommunications Act. The new regulations may bring some of the relevant backhaul services under Chorus’ overall revenue cap, come January 2022.”



The Commission also found several anomalies and errors in Chorus’ backhaul service offerings. Chorus has now announced that it will review its backhaul portfolio.

“We will consider the need for new regulated backhaul services in a review that we are required to undertake some time before 2025. The timing of the review will depend on the coverage of the new Part 6 regulations and on the extent to which Chorus uses its review to rationalise and explain its backhaul service options and pricing,” Dr Gale said.

A copy of the findings paper can be found here.

Background

In August 2016, we started our study into backhaul services to better understand the current state of backhaul services, what they might look like in the future, and whether change may be required to the regulatory framework to better promote competition in the long-term.

We started our study by releasing a Preliminary Questions Paper. Shortly after receiving submissions on this paper, the Government announced it would review the Telecommunications Act. Our study was put on hold in February 2017 while the Government proceeded with its review due to the potential flow-on effects for the study and backhaul services more generally.

In January 2018 we restarted this study following the commencement of the Amendment Bill process. Since then, we have used our information gathering powers to investigate and reach findings on a range of matters raised in submissions on our Preliminary Questions Paper.


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 