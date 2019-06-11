Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infrastructure leader Tommy Parker to head up Arup NZ

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Arup NZ

Infrastructure leader Tommy Parker to head up Arup NZ

Tommy Parker, widely considered one of New Zealand’s pre-eminent infrastructure leaders, has joined Arup to lead its national operations.

He brings international private and public sector experience to the NZ Leader role and a passion for innovation and sustainable development.

Peter Chamley, Chair of Arup’s Australasia Region, said: “Tommy’s career encompasses planning, delivering and operating complex infrastructure programmes in NZ, the UK and other locations around the world.

“I am sure his collaborative and values-based leadership style will also be appreciated by our NZ clients, industry partners and community stakeholders.”

The Arup NZ team is currently engaged on transport, digital, energy, water, buildings, regeneration and urban planning projects, providing strategic advisory as well as design and engineering services.


These include

- Auckland’s Central Interceptor water infrastructure
- ‘Our Water Future’ discussion paper
- city transport planning
- a pioneering hydrogen demonstration project
- the new Britomart transport interchange
- Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre
- Queenstown and Auckland airport master planning, and
- road infrastructure including several new bridges.

“I believe that good infrastructure, including transport, water, housing and energy, are the backbone of a strong society and we are at an exciting time of opportunity in NZ,” Tommy said.



“Arup’s local expertise, innovation and digital and technical excellence, its global leadership and value-driven culture are the perfect mix to shape a better future for New Zealanders.

“Arup’s focus on sustainable development and socially useful project outcomes aligns with my own aspirations as well as with the needs of our communities.”

Tommy is well known for his 13 years working at the NZ Transport Agency where he led teams in delivering challenging roads projects, implementing safety initiatives and managing post-earthquake reconstruction programmes. He joins Arup from Fletcher Construction where he was General Manager Infrastructure.

Tommy has tertiary and post graduate qualifications in urban planning, transport planning and engineering.


