Global Office Tackles Gender Inequality in Tech Industry

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 1:41 pm
The next Ada Lovelace or Sheryl Sandberg could soon be changing the world, thanks to ‘The Tech Life Project’ - an exciting initiative from Christchurch company, Global Office.

Committed to changing the gender imbalance in the technology industry, Global Office, one of New Zealand’s leading software development companies, is sponsoring five female year-six pupils to learn more about a career in technology at Trade Me and Xero’s head offices.

‘The Tech Life Project’ is in partnership with Trade Me and Xero, with the goal of encouraging young women to take up a career in the digital technology industry.

Global Office director, Chris Tacon, says he wants to see more diversity in the industry, noting that women are currently greatly underrepresented. A 2018 report released by the Ministry for Women found that only 23 percent of Kiwis employed in digital technology were women.

“Like Trade Me and Xero, we would like our learning opportunity in Wellington to inspire the selected young women to continue their interest in technology and consider it as a career option in the future,” Chris says. “The time to capture their attention is now."

The all-expenses paid trip will take place on 26 and 27 July. It will include tours of the Trade Me and Xero headquarters to meet with women who work in digital technology in both organisations. Parents and caregivers will accompany the group, along with Chris Tacon, and local digital technology teacher Mandy Dempsey who has been assisting with the project.

The trip will also include visits to some of Wellington’s attractions including Te Papa.

