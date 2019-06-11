Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ first qtr manufacturing bolstered

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 2:30 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ first qtr manufacturing bolstered by strong volume of meat, dairy products

By Rebecca Howard

June 11 (BusinessDesk) - The biggest increase in the volume of meat and dairy products for five years helped drive increased manufacturing sales in the March quarter.

The volume of manufacturing sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2 percent in the three months ended March 31, led by an 11 percent rise in meat and dairy product manufacturing, Stats NZ said.

“The volume of meat and dairy products manufacturing sales had the highest percentage rise since the December 2013 quarter,” manufacturing statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

The increase follows a 2.4 percent rise in the December quarter

The manufacturing survey is the final tranche of second-tier data economists use to firm up their forecasts for first-quarter gross domestic product. Stronger-than-expected building work in the first quarter and a lift in wholesale trade had already led economists to believe the GDP likely held up better than expected. The Reserve Bank expects growth of 0.4 percent on quarter. The data is due June 20.

Sales volumes for seven of the 13 industries fell in the March 2018 quarter. The largest decrease was in petroleum and coal products manufacturing, which fell 4 percent.

“The fall in petroleum and coal products manufacturing reversed a similar rise in the December 2018 quarter,” Chapman said. “This industry mainly reflects petroleum manufacturing, and quarterly production volumes often move up and down sharply.”



The value of manufacturing sales rose 1 percent, after dipping 0.5 percent in the December quarter.

The value of meat and dairy products manufacturing sales reported the largest increase of 6.3 percent. Petroleum and coal products manufacturing sales had the largest decrease, down 13 percent, which Stats NZ said reflected both lower output prices and lower production volumes.

With price effects included, the actual total value of manufacturing sales was $28 billion in the March 2019 quarter, up $1.1 billion from the March 2018 quarter.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 