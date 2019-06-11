NZ US Council says Kiwis will win from Costco announcement

The NZ US Council today welcomed the announcement that US company, Costco Warehouse, a membership warehouse club, will build a store in West Auckland

"Auckland Council should be congratulated for supporting Costco’s investment in New Zealand and it is great news for Auckland consumers and New Zealand exporters," Chair of the NZ US Council, Leon Grice says.

"The membership club business model is extremely successful and popular in countries like the US, Australia, South Korea and Japan. It delivers lower prices for quality brands.

"We will see more price competition in New Zealand and for New Zealand exporters there will be an opportunity to sell to Costco stores in New Zealand and leverage that experience and capability to sell into Costco stores throughout the Asia Pacific.

"This is a new supply chain for New Zealand merchandise that will make our economy more productive and increase our global connectivity through a great US company," he said.











