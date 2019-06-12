Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kea and DLA Piper reach out to the global Kiwi community

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 8:08 am
Press Release: DLA Piper


Kea New Zealand’s driving purpose is to see Aotearoa become the most connected nation in the world. Every day, among the 500,000 expats and friends of New Zealand, it makes high-impact connections between Kiwis in business here and abroad. In turn, that grows New Zealand’s reputation and prosperity.

DLA Piper New Zealand has now become a Kea partner. DLA Piper’s Country Managing Partner New Zealand, Martin Wiseman, says “We share the Kea vision of a more globally connected New Zealand. What we do is a great fit with Kea’s mission, because our client organisations are increasingly making a global impact.”

Martin Wiseman says “We truly believe that great business can make a better world, and to achieve that kiwis need support, and the ability to seize opportunities. Bold thinking and excellent relationships are at the heart of what both our organisations do.”

“Kea is perfectly suited to help us support clients in bringing connections closer, so they can reach out farther, to achieve globally. We will lend our expertise to people in the Kea global community. NZ entrepreneurs and businesses will have more resources, insights and contacts to help them succeed.”

Craig Donaldson, Global CEO of Kea New Zealand, agrees. “The DLA Piper business has been built on a set of core values that have an incredibly close synergy with those which underpin our mission at Kea – to Be Bold, Be Supportive, Be Collaborative, and Be Exceptional. It’s our shared passion for connecting New Zealand’s ideas, capital and people which make the partnership such a natural one."



