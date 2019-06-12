Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: BitPrime


Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$384,085,145,232.41
Market capitalisation today: NZD$378954218881.08
Change: -1.34%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$103,341,344,536.16
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$88,444,263,557.60
Change: -14.42%

Bitcoin Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$12,049.41
Open price today: NZD$11,862.39
Change: -1.56%
Dominance: 55.57%

Ethereum Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$369.53
Open price today: NZD$366.06
Change: -0.94%
Dominance: 10.28%

XRP Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.6047
Open price today: NZD$0.5918
Change: -2.13%
Dominance: 6.60%

Notable Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 2230
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
2. Tether (USDT)
3. Ethereum (ETH)
4. Litecoin (LTC)
5. EOS (EOS)
6. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
7. XRP (XRP)
8. TRON (TRX)
9. Ethereum Classic (ETC)
10. NEO (NEO)

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Golem (GNT) rising 10.10% while the top loser is Maximine Coin (MXM) dropping 14.25%

About BitPrime:
NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).
The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.


ends



