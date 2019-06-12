Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nelson Tasman’s Hybrid Bikes achieves podium finish

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Hybrid Bikes

Nelson Tasman’s Hybrid Bikes achieves podium finish in latest Consumer NZ rankings

Nelson Tasman’s Hybrid Bikes is taking the cycling fraternity by storm, achieving a top ranking of 80% for two of its bikes in the latest Consumer NZ rankings of e-bikes and beating out other established brands such as Specialized, Moustache and Smartmotion.

This latest success comes off the back of having established nationwide distribution for Hybrid Bikes and attracting attention from overseas markets, after only two years in business.

“We’re so thrilled that cyclists are enjoying our e-bikes, both as cruisers and trail bikes,” says Hybrid Bikes owner Frank Witowski. “This ranking from Consumer NZ tells us that we’re definitely providing high quality and value for money for e-bike buyers.”

Hybrid Bikes’ carbon fibre frame bikes are strong, durable, sleek, and light. They’re faster than comparative e-bikes and at $4950 they are significantly less expensive than other carbon fibre bikes on the market. Hybrid Bikes use only proven components from trusted manufacturers and the bikes can be used like a normal bike without the motor.

“Our carbon fibre frames are not only very smart in design and finish, they are also very light which means they handle very well when you ride them around town or on a tour. Our bikes are light, sleek, and well balanced so they’re still great to ride if you’re using them like a normal bike.”

Hybrid Bikes also have a significantly greater load capacity (160kg) compared with 100kg for an alloy frame. “The Hybrid Bikes M18 Speedmaster commuter and the Hybrid Bikes F18 low bar Cruiser can easily take on most cycling tracks, such as the Wilderness Trail on the West Coast.”

Witowski believes that there are real advantages for the consumer when they buy an e-bike from a New Zealand business.

“Being a New Zealand business is important to us and we stand behind our product completely. This means we offer an extended warranty compared to other brands, because we believe in our bikes 100 percent.”

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hybrid Bikes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 