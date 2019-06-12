Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Innovative Home Radiant Heating & Cooling Solution hits NZ

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 1:19 pm
Innovative Home Radiant Heating & Cooling Solution has hit the New Zealand market

Every year, 1600 deaths are contributed to insufficiently warmed homes in winter in New Zealand. In the past it was more a luxury to have central heating installed in the home, but this was just limited to heating. A heating and cooling solution new to New Zealand has just hit the market, which could make many Kiwi homes warmer in winter and comfortably cooler in summer.
Radiant Heating and Cooling has been commonplace in homes throughout Europe for over two decades, before making its way to African, Asian, and North American markets. Now however, this innovative solution is on New Zealand shores.

Waterware; a specialist importer and distributor of central heating, plumbing, and bathroomware, has been working with Messana to bring radiant heating and cooling to Kiwi homes. After over 10,000 successful installations in both commercial and residential properties, it’s a product with a lot to offer. Nestled under Waterware’s ComfortPlus brand, the team are excited to launch ACTIVE CEILING: A Radiant Heating and Cooling solution.

Waterware spokesperson and Director Darren Yearsley, says the successful importation of Active Ceiling is a step forward for home heating and cooling in New Zealand. Active Ceiling for Commercial installations will also be launched later in 2019.



“New Zealand homes lag behind with comfortable heating and cooling in many respects. Damp, mouldy, and cold homes are far more commonplace than they should be. A product like Active Ceiling from Waterware can provide a uniform, even and silent heat that works brilliantly in all regions, even those with changeable weather.”

The system works by the installation of ‘panels’ in the ceiling cavity. As heat radiates down, there is no air recirculation or dust particle collection which can impact air quality. Instead, the system provides a consistent temperature, working in a similar manner to how the sun heats the earth.

Active Ceiling is also far quicker to react than a radiant floor system. As it doesn’t need to heat as much mass as the likes of underfloor heating, nor does it need to bypass rugs or overlay flooring to make noticeable temperature changes in your rooms.

Active Ceiling Radiant Heating and Cooling is the way forward. Contact Waterware for more information, or to request a brochure.

Contact Form: https://www.waterware.co.nz/central-heating/contact/
Phone: 0800 WATERWARE

About Waterware
Waterware has been a privately owned and operated family business since 1989. They are a specialist importer and distributor of bathroomware, plumbing, and central heating supplies New Zealand wide. Whether you need component equipment or packaged solutions, the expert team are only too happy to help.

All Waterware products and supplies come from leading manufacturers with guaranteed product quality and after-sales service.

