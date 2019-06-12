Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ESR testing of chemical exposure site in Christchurch

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ


Media advisory – Christchurch today

At WorkSafe’s request, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) is undertaking testing at a site in Bromley in Christchurch at which a worker was exposed to chemicals two weeks ago. The worker is in Christchurch Hospital and you should approach the company involved for details of his condition.

The incident was fully contained within the building and there is no environmental health risk to surrounding workplaces or people in the vicinity. The site has been non-operational and closed since the incident.

The testing today is designed to understand the concentrations of the chemicals present at the site; to ensure the site is safe for testing to be undertaken; and to assist regulators determine whether the incident involved any breaches of health and safety or environmental law.

Hazardous substances specialists from Fire and Emergency New Zealand are on site to ensure it is safe for ESR technicians to enter to obtain samples. These samples will provide further information about what is present on site to enable decisions to be made on how the site should be managed from now on. All parties are taking a highly precautionary approach to today’s activity as until the information sought from the tests is obtained, a risk-based approach is the correct way to manage today’s events.

ENDS

Notes:

WorkSafe will make no further statement (including interviews) about the incident or the work occurring today at the site as it has launched a formal investigation into the exposure of the worker to the chemicals on-site.




© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 