12 June 2019

Anyone can broadcast with Kordia Pop Up TV

Telecommunications specialist, Kordia, is now offering a service which allows anyone seeking a wider audience for their event to broadcast on nationwide television.

Kordia Pop Up TV is a complete solution which includes a dedicated Freeview channel and can include filming, audio, post-production, branding and the inclusion of advertising.

Kordia’s head of media, Dean Brain says Kordia Pop Up TV is designed to make television broadcasting more accessible.

“With this unique new service, we’re making an ad-hoc broadcast simple and cost-effective. Customers can choose a complete package, including all aspects of production and broadcast, or they can choose to provide Kordia with a recording that we’ll put on the air. This means customers can reach a bigger audience and build credibility while sharing their messages across New Zealand,” Dean says.

“We’ve taken the popular pop up store concept, which a lot of Kiwis are familiar with, and applied it to broadcasting. Now anyone can set up a temporary Freeview TV channel for any duration – an hour, a day, a week or more – and beam news or events to viewers around the country.”

The pop up TV concept has been proven with Auckland’s popular Lantern Festival, which took place earlier this year, hitting national airwaves for the first time.

Event Producer, Eric Ngan, says: “Kordia provided the 2019 Lantern Festival with a Pop Up TV channel and online video stream of festival highlights, increasing the exposure of New Zealand’s largest cultural event. We plan to extend our partnership with Kordia to further expand our video presence in 2020.”







Kordia Pop Up TV is suitable for any event, with examples including annual general meetings, Town Hall events, product launches, fashion shows, music and stage productions, festivals, and cultural celebrations. With the cost of a broadcast starting at several thousand dollars, even college sporting events or club golf tournaments can be put on the air.

Promotions company Red Carpet Productions Ltd is currently broadcasting, using the service on Freeview Channel 200. Director Debbie Byrnand says it’s a great way to take content to a wider audience.

“The easy availability and affordability of Pop Up TV offers major amplification for events which have broad appeal across the country. And the professionalism of the Kordia team means we get on with our events and they get on with putting it on the small screen.”

Offered as a complete managed service or on an ‘a la carte’ basis, Kordia Pop Up TV can include the company’s in-house crew, available to film any event throughout New Zealand, or customers can use their own video production team. Similarly, Kordia offers audio and post-production services as required, and advertisements can even be slotted into supplied footage.

Dean points out that the service is underpinned by Kordia’s extensive broadcasting network, which carries all New Zealand’s major TV and radio services. The Kordia media team is similarly proven, responsible for getting live footage of almost every major local sporting event to TV screens across the country and the world.

“We’re excited to bring this service to market and meet the definite demand for this service. Not only does Kordia Pop Up TV give our customers the ability to reach bigger audiences, it also means their event is professionally recorded for posterity,” Dean concludes.

For more information about Kordia Pop Up TV email mediasales@kordia.co.nz

ENDS





