Deloitte appoints 21 new leaders

Seven new partners and fourteen new director appointments reflect firm’s continued growth

Wellington, 30 May 2019 – Deloitte is pleased to announce the appointment of seven new partners and fourteen new directors, effective from 1 June 2019.

The new appointments bring the total number of partners across the firm’s seven offices to 125 and the number of directors to 62.

Chris Rodgers (Consulting), Chloe Gautrin (Corporate Finance) and William Word (Corporate Finance) are new partners in Deloitte’s Auckland office. Hamish Anton (Audit & Assurance) and Lorinda Kelly (Risk Advisory) are new partners based in Wellington. And there are two new Deloitte Private partners in the South Island, Bronwyn Baird in Christchurch and Jamie Adamson in Dunedin.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Thomas Pippos says these latest appointments reflect both the firm’s ongoing investment in its people, as well as its commitment to the continued growth of the professional services firm in New Zealand.

“Our investment in twenty-one new leaders reflects both the current demand for our services and projected future growth,” says Mr Pippos.

“These talented individuals bring a range of diverse experience to their new roles and underscores our absolute commitment to delivering the highest level of service to clients across the entire country,” he said.

