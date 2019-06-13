Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte appoints 21 new leaders

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: Deloitte

Seven new partners and fourteen new director appointments reflect firm’s continued growth

Wellington, 30 May 2019 – Deloitte is pleased to announce the appointment of seven new partners and fourteen new directors, effective from 1 June 2019.

The new appointments bring the total number of partners across the firm’s seven offices to 125 and the number of directors to 62.

Chris Rodgers (Consulting), Chloe Gautrin (Corporate Finance) and William Word (Corporate Finance) are new partners in Deloitte’s Auckland office. Hamish Anton (Audit & Assurance) and Lorinda Kelly (Risk Advisory) are new partners based in Wellington. And there are two new Deloitte Private partners in the South Island, Bronwyn Baird in Christchurch and Jamie Adamson in Dunedin.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Thomas Pippos says these latest appointments reflect both the firm’s ongoing investment in its people, as well as its commitment to the continued growth of the professional services firm in New Zealand.

“Our investment in twenty-one new leaders reflects both the current demand for our services and projected future growth,” says Mr Pippos.

“These talented individuals bring a range of diverse experience to their new roles and underscores our absolute commitment to delivering the highest level of service to clients across the entire country,” he said.

For more information about our new leaders, go to www2.deloitte.com/nz/new-leaders-2019

ENDS




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Deloitte on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 