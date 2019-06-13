Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Katherine Johnson steps into COO role at Fidelity Life

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 9:43 am
Press Release: Fidelity Life

13 June 2019


Fidelity Life, New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer and ANZIIF Life Insurance Company of the Year, has appointed Katherine (Kath) Johnson as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Chief Executive Officer Nadine Tereora says Kath’s wealth of experience makes her an ideal candidate for the key role.

“Kath’s passionate about putting customers first and has proven experience running large, complex operations teams in the financial services industry. I’m delighted to welcome her to the team.


“She’ll play a pivotal role as we continue to set the business up for a sustainable and successful future, with the customer at the centre of everything we do.”

Kath will join Fidelity Life in August 2019 from her current role as Executive General Manager Claims at Gallagher Bassett. Prior to Gallagher Bassett she held various senior operations management roles with Sovereign.

Kath will report to Nadine and join the Executive team. As Chief Operating Officer Kath will oversee the Offer, Underwriting, New Business, Customer Services and Claims teams, replacing Neale Watling who’s retiring after a 17-year stint at Fidelity Life.

“Neale’s a legend here and hugely respected throughout the industry,” says Nadine. “I’d like to thank him for all he’s done at Fidelity Life, but it won’t be goodbye just yet as Neale will continue working in the business, albeit in a part-time capacity for the coming months.”

