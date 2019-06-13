Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Coretex Appoints New CEO

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 9:45 am
Press Release: Coretex

Coretex, a leader in fleet safety and management technology, has announced it has appointed a new CEO following an extensive global search. William Payne, currently CIO at building and construction giant Boral, will take over as CEO on 1st August 2019. Retiring CEO Selwyn Pellett will remain on the Coretex Board as a non-executive director.

Payne comes to Coretex with experience as both Chief Information Officer and Chief Strategy Officer in companies in Australia, Europe and the United States. He most recently led the creation and implementation of a digital strategy at Boral, reshaping the company’s IT function into Boral Digital Solutions and making it a pivotal element of the wider organisation’s future business strategy. Prior to that he spent more than nine years at global environmental services company, Veolia, with roles including Executive General Manager, Strategy & Performance ANZ and UK CIO.

Mark Giles, Coretex Chairman, says the appointment of Payne is a significant move for the company. “Coretex is positioned strongly for international growth in our key markets and we believe William has the skills, experience and vision to drive that growth. We are excited to have William joining our team as the new leader of Coretex.”

Coretex’s retiring CEO and founder Selwyn Pellett concurs. “William’s strategically- focused vision and personal passion for optimising transportation and supply chains made him the unanimous choice. We are excited that we have found a visionary leader for the next stage of this journey”



Payne says "I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead Coretex on the next stage of its growth journey. Access to key information, for the right people, at the right time, is more important than ever for businesses seeking to keep their employees safe, drive productivity, all the while delivering great customer service. Coretex provides an innovative IoT platform that not only satisfy, but exceed these requirements and I believe my real-world experience driving this value across numerous industries will significantly help accelerate the company's vision of a safer, greener, more productive world."

