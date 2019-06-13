Zag announces new Platform Manager for the Pacific Region

Zag announces new Platform Manager for the Pacific Region to support business growth

New Zealand, June 13, 2019 – Cloud services provider and SAP specialist, Zag, has today announced a new strategic appointment to ensure its capacity is aligned with business growth in 2019.

Craig Davis steps into the newly created role of Platform Manager for New Zealand and Australia with the responsibility of overseeing growth, technology and services for both SAP Basis and Cloud.

Craig is a seasoned leader with an outstanding track record in Enterprise Architecture and SAP consulting with broad industry exposure. He has been with Zag for over 12 years, most recently as Business Line Manager - Basis and prior to that he worked as an Enterprise Architect.

In his new role, Craig will oversee and lead a platform team of 34 staff in the Pacific Region, ensuring customer excellence, continued upward trajectory growth, employee engagement and overseeing Zag platform projects across the region.

“I’m excited to be stepping into this role at Zag. It’s an exciting time of transition and innovation within our business as we continue to evolve our platform offering with new talent, skills and partnerships. I’m looking forward to leading the ANZ region to help facilitate these goals and develop our capability,” Craig said.

Commenting on the appointment and expansion of the team CEO of Zag, Nick Mulcahy said

“Craig has been a valued member of the Zag team for a long time and we are really excited to have him leading our platform team. He will play a crucial role leading the future direction of our business within Australia and New Zealand.”

The talented Chance Sy has filled the ANZ position of Business Line Manager – Basis.



ends







© Scoop Media

