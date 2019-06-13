Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Zag announces new Platform Manager for the Pacific Region

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: Zag

Zag announces new Platform Manager for the Pacific Region to support business growth

New Zealand, June 13, 2019 – Cloud services provider and SAP specialist, Zag, has today announced a new strategic appointment to ensure its capacity is aligned with business growth in 2019.

Craig Davis steps into the newly created role of Platform Manager for New Zealand and Australia with the responsibility of overseeing growth, technology and services for both SAP Basis and Cloud.

Craig is a seasoned leader with an outstanding track record in Enterprise Architecture and SAP consulting with broad industry exposure. He has been with Zag for over 12 years, most recently as Business Line Manager - Basis and prior to that he worked as an Enterprise Architect.

In his new role, Craig will oversee and lead a platform team of 34 staff in the Pacific Region, ensuring customer excellence, continued upward trajectory growth, employee engagement and overseeing Zag platform projects across the region.

“I’m excited to be stepping into this role at Zag. It’s an exciting time of transition and innovation within our business as we continue to evolve our platform offering with new talent, skills and partnerships. I’m looking forward to leading the ANZ region to help facilitate these goals and develop our capability,” Craig said.

Commenting on the appointment and expansion of the team CEO of Zag, Nick Mulcahy said

“Craig has been a valued member of the Zag team for a long time and we are really excited to have him leading our platform team. He will play a crucial role leading the future direction of our business within Australia and New Zealand.”

The talented Chance Sy has filled the ANZ position of Business Line Manager – Basis.


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Zag on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 