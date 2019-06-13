Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

West Auckland, Farmers Department Store workers walk off

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union members who work at Farmers Department Store in Henderson are walking off the job today.

Workers are protesting low wages and the unfair

A Picket will be held between 1:45pm and 3pm Outside the Westfield Mall intersection. Media are welcome to attend.




FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

