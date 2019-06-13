West Auckland, Farmers Department Store workers walk off
Thursday, 13 June 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: FIRST Union
FIRST Union members who work at Farmers Department Store
in Henderson are walking off the job today.
Workers are
protesting low wages and the unfair
A Picket will be held
between 1:45pm and 3pm Outside the Westfield Mall
intersection. Media are welcome to attend.
